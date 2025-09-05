Sultan bin Tahnoun: Charitable Work is a Cornerstone of the UAE’s Humanitarian Approach
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi– On the occasion of the International Day of Charity, His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Frontline Heroes Office, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates, under its wise leadership, continues to strengthen its global standing as a pioneering model of humanitarian giving. This commitment is rooted in the legacy of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, who instilled generosity and philanthropy as enduring values in the nation’s journey.
His Excellency said: “This day is an important occasion to reflect on the tremendous efforts made by frontline heroes and national institutions in serving the community and supporting the most vulnerable groups, both inside and outside the country, in a way that embodies the UAE’s message of instilling hope and fostering humanitarian solidarity.”
He added: “At the Frontline Heroes Office, we take great pride in the pioneering role of our heroes across all sectors. They not only safeguard the health and security of society but also extend their hands in generosity and support across all fields of charity, ensuring that the UAE’s name remains forever synonymous with humanity.”
His Excellency said: “This day is an important occasion to reflect on the tremendous efforts made by frontline heroes and national institutions in serving the community and supporting the most vulnerable groups, both inside and outside the country, in a way that embodies the UAE’s message of instilling hope and fostering humanitarian solidarity.”
He added: “At the Frontline Heroes Office, we take great pride in the pioneering role of our heroes across all sectors. They not only safeguard the health and security of society but also extend their hands in generosity and support across all fields of charity, ensuring that the UAE’s name remains forever synonymous with humanity.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment