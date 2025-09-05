Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sultan bin Tahnoun: Charitable Work is a Cornerstone of the UAE’s Humanitarian Approach

2025-09-05 09:35:28
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi– On the occasion of the International Day of Charity, His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Frontline Heroes Office, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates, under its wise leadership, continues to strengthen its global standing as a pioneering model of humanitarian giving. This commitment is rooted in the legacy of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, who instilled generosity and philanthropy as enduring values in the nation’s journey.

His Excellency said: “This day is an important occasion to reflect on the tremendous efforts made by frontline heroes and national institutions in serving the community and supporting the most vulnerable groups, both inside and outside the country, in a way that embodies the UAE’s message of instilling hope and fostering humanitarian solidarity.”

He added: “At the Frontline Heroes Office, we take great pride in the pioneering role of our heroes across all sectors. They not only safeguard the health and security of society but also extend their hands in generosity and support across all fields of charity, ensuring that the UAE’s name remains forever synonymous with humanity.”

