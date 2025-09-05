'THE EU FAB 6' CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL GARNACHA DAY IN THE UK

Garnacha Day

Garnacha bottles

Weeks of tastings and encounters to bring Garnacha grape closer to trade and consumers

ROMA, ITALY, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This September, The EU Fab 6 – Savour the PDO and PGI Wines and Deli Meats from Europe campaign celebrates International Garnacha Day by bringing Spanish Garnacha wines to the forefront of the United Kingdom's wine scene with a series of dedicated events for professionals and wine lovers.Every year, on the third Friday of September, the world celebrates International Garnacha Day, honouring one of Europe's most historic and expressive grape varieties. Originally from Aragón in northeastern Spain, Garnacha spread widely across the Mediterranean and beyond, becoming by the late 19th century one of the most important grapes in European viticulture. In fact, until 1990 Garnacha was among the most planted grape varieties in the world, valued for its resilience, adaptability and ability to produce generous yields of characterful wines. Over the centuries, Garnacha adapted to a wide range of soils and climates, thriving not only in Spain but also in southern France and other regions across the globe. Its long history is closely tied to Aragón, where it originated and from where it expanded to other wine regions. Today, Garnacha is undergoing a renaissance, with a renewed focus on quality and terroir expression that highlights both its heritage and its versatility.The celebrations begin with an inbound mission to Spain from 9 to 11 September, where a group of British importers will travel to the heartlands of Garnacha and meet local producers. Visits to the PDOs of Calatayud, Campo de Borja, Cariñena and Terra Alta will allow participants to discover first-hand the diversity of terroirs that shape Garnacha's distinctive character.Back in London, the spotlight turns to the UK market. On 18 September, a professional tasting will introduce importers, sommeliers and trade specialists to a wide range of Garnacha PDO wines, creating a unique opportunity for dialogue and exchange. The following day, International Garnacha Day will be marked with celebrations connecting the UK to a global community of Garnacha enthusiasts. From 18 to 20 September, a series of consumer tastings in some of the trendiest wine bars in London: the recently opened The Courtyard Wine Celler and Cécilia's wine house in Covent Garden and Brooks Mews Wine House in Mayfair. Here The EU Fab 6 will invite wine lovers to explore the approachable yet complex personality of this historic grape, as well as the fascinating history and unique qualities of a variety that is now setting new trends.This October, Garnacha will take center stage in the UK market with a dynamic program of activities. Highlights include the prestigious Best Sommelier UK Villa Sandi Award and a series of exclusive dinners, where guests will have the chance to experience first-hand the extraordinary diversity of Garnacha and its unrivalled ability to pair beautifully with a complete dining experience.Renowned for its vibrant red fruit, balanced acidity and smooth tannins, Garnacha offers wines that are both approachable and capable of great complexity. Its natural freshness, spicy notes and ability to convey terroir make it a favorite among sommeliers and wine lovers alike. The grape thrives in some of Spain's most emblematic PDOs, including Calatayud, Campo de Borja, Cariñena, and Terra Alta, each contributing unique expressions to the Garnacha family. From the powerful, structured reds of Calatayud to the aromatic finesse of Terra Alta's whites, these regions showcase the extraordinary versatility and quality of Garnacha wines.By combining professional encounters, consumer experiences and international exchange, the EU Fab 6 campaign continues to raise awareness of Garnacha in the UK, highlighting its European heritage and timeless appeal.Co-financed by the European Union,“The EU Fab 6 – Savour the PDO and PGI Wines and Deli Meats from Europe” campaign promotes European excellence in the United Kingdom and Switzerland. Through tastings, education, and promotional events, the campaign supports the visibility and appreciation of products marked with the PDO and PGI labels.The initiative is supported by six prestigious consortia:.Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (Italy) – project leader.Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (Italy).Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena PGI (Italy).ODG des Premières Côtes de Bordeaux et Cadillac (France).Asociación para la Promoción del vino de Garnacha – Garnacha Origen (Spain).Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo (Italy)Follow us to discover more about the exceptional quality of European PDO and PGI deli meats and wines:Facebook @theeufab6uk, Instagram @theeufab6 and YouTube @TheEUFab6Press OfficeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 25 (Galleria Barchetta, II piano)25015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Tel +39 030 7741535Email: ...

