Bangladesh Army carries out month-long operation, uncovers KNA training camp in Ruma
(MENAFN- Salman Rahman) From 25 July to 26 August 2025, the Bangladesh Army conducted a month-long special military operation in the remote and hilly Rang Tlang area of Ruma upazila, Bandarban.
During this operation, army patrol units identified and raided a training camp belonging to the armed group known as the Bom Party (self-proclaimed Kuki National Army - KNA) in an uninhabited border region, reads a statement issued by the CA's Press Wing.
The raid resulted in the recovery of various training and combat materials including wooden rifles used for training, sniper weapon components, military belts, cartridge belts, tactical pouches, uniforms, boots, blankets, walkie-talkie chargers, solar panels, rations, and other logistical equipment. The army also took control of the group's training ground, firing range, trenches, and several other strategic installations.
"The Bangladesh Army remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all communities in the Chittagong Hill Tracts and will continue to carry out strict military operations against armed groups in the future," reads the statement.
