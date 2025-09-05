Let Grow Co-Founder Lenore Skenazy Takes The TED Mainstage To Share The Secret To Happier, Braver Kids

Lenore Skenazy takes the mainstage at TED

Lenore Skenazy's TED Talk reveals why giving kids independence builds resilience, confidence, and joy-for children and parents alike.

- Lenore Skenazy, Co-founder of Let Grow

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Let Grow , the nonprofit that's leading the movement for childhood independence, is thrilled to announce that co-founder Lenore Skenazy has taken the TED stage for a powerful and deeply personal talk about parenting, independence, and how a little bit of freedom can go a long way-for both kids and their parents.

Dubbed“America's Worst Mom” after letting her 9-year-old ride the NYC subway alone, Skenazy turned the controversy into a national conversation about trust, growth, and the power of letting go. In her TED Talk, she shares the story that launched a movement:

“Our son came into the apartment... levitating.”

That simple moment of joy and self-confidence became the cornerstone of what would eventually become Let Grow, the nonprofit Skenazy co-founded with social psychologist Jonathan Haidt and others to“make it easy, normal and legal to give kids some independence.”

In her signature mix of humor and heart, Skenazy challenges the culture of overprotection:

“Sending them for a can of peas is like sending them off to 'Nam.”

And offers the antidote to rising rates of anxiety in kids and parents: trust.

Her talk highlights key Let Grow initiatives including:

. The Let Grow Experience, a simple homework assignment that prompts kids to do something new on their own.

. The Let Grow Play Club, where schools stay open after hours for mixed-age, unstructured, screen-free play.

. The“Reasonable Childhood Independence” Law, now passed in eleven states, affirms it is not neglect to let kids do things like walk to school or play outside.

“We are most proud of our kids when they do something on their own,” Skenazy says in the talk.“And that's what makes our kids most proud too.”

Lenore's TED Talk is a rallying cry to bring back the balance of childhood - restoring the once-healthy divide between kid world, adult world, and family world. It's a timely message that speaks to anyone worried about screen time, helicopter parenting, or rising youth anxiety. Her solution is refreshingly simple:

Let kids do something on their own. Let go. Let Grow.

About Let Grow:

Let Grow is a nonprofit dedicated to restoring independence to childhood. Through FREE school programs, FREE parent resources, and legal advocacy, Let Grow is making it normal, legal, and celebrated to raise independent, resilient kids. Learn more at .

**Let Grow is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting childhood independence. It does not provide legal services or legal advice.**

