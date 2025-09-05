Thailand Elects New Prime Minister
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- The Thai parliament on Friday elected Anutin Charnvirakul the new prime minister, as the 32nd head of the government and the fourth premier in two years.
Media reported that Charnvirakul of the Bhumjaithai Party garnered 311 votes vis a vis 152 ones won by candidate of the Pheu Thai Part, Chaikasem Nitisiri, while 21 deputies abstained from balloting -- out of the total 500 seats of the assembly.
Parliament Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, also called Wan Noor, will submit the ballot result to King Maha Vajiralongkorn for endorsement, pending cabinet formation.
The elected premier, aged 58, stated after declaring the election result that he would work hard to tackle the nation's problems. (end)

