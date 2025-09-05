Uzbek And Omani Foreign Ministries Mapping Out Road Ahead For Collaboration

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)It is with great pleasure that we extend our hospitality to His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali Alharthy, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman, today at the Foreign Ministry, Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on the X platform, Trend reports.

“We engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the strategic roadmap of forthcoming bilateral engagements between our nations. We emphasized that Uzbekistan and Oman are replete with numerous avenues that can optimize the welfare of the populace in both nations. Enhancing bilateral commerce, optimizing capital influx, fostering interpersonal interactions, and additional synergies were the focal points of our convening,” Saidov wrote.

The bilateral relations between Oman and Uzbekistan are deeply entrenched, tracing back to the historical trade networks of the Silk Road, and were officially institutionalized through the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992. Contemporary bilateral dynamics are characterized by robust collaboration across economic, cultural, and political spheres, bolstered by reciprocal diplomatic interactions and a streamlined visa exemption framework for diplomatic and service passports.

Recent pivotal advancements encompass dialogues aimed at amplifying capital influx and synergistic economic collaboration, with an emphasis on strategic alliances across multifaceted domains such as industrial sectors, logistical frameworks, and tourism infrastructures, alongside the elevation of Oman as a prime investment hub for Uzbek enterprises.