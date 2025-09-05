24/7 Market News: LIXTE Holds The World's Only Clinical-Stage PP2A Inhibitor

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2025) - 247marketnews, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and corporate information, underscores the scientific significance of LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class inhibitors targeting protein phosphatases to enhance cancer treatment. LIXTE's lead compound, LB-100, is the world's only clinical-stage inhibitor of protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A). This unique "off switch" mechanism positions LB-100 as a next-generation "cancer power-up" capable of transforming how traditional therapies work against solid tumors.

LB-100: A First-in-Class Molecule with Multi-Therapy Synergy

LB-100 represents a first-in-class PP2A inhibitor, with a distinctive ability to disrupt cancer's internal repair systems and push cells into "lethal activation." By inhibiting PP2A, LB-100 both stimulates cancer cell activity to self-destructive levels and generates neoantigens, making tumors more visible to the immune system.

Unlike traditional therapies that only kill cancer cells directly, LB-100 sensitizes tumors to immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and radiation by exposing hidden tumors and amplifying immune response.

PP2A: A Master Switch in Tumor Defense

PP2A is a key cellular enzyme regulating DNA damage repair, cell cycle progression, and survival signaling. Many cancers exploit PP2A as an "emergency off switch" to evade treatment. LB-100 disables this switch, stripping cancer cells of their defense and preventing recovery from therapy-induced stress.

This ability to break resistance barriers is particularly critical in MSS colorectal cancer (85% of cases) and ovarian clear-cell carcinoma, where current immunotherapy options are largely ineffective.

Delivering Broader Impact

One of LB-100's most promising features is its ability to improve the impact of existing therapies at optimized doses, resulting in:



Enhanced activity of standard treatments

Stronger immune engagement A favorable combination profile

By improving both tolerability and efficacy, LB-100 has the potential to reshape treatment standards across multiple solid tumor indications.

Current Trials and Strategic Collaborations

LB-100 is currently being evaluated in multiple clinical programs, including:



Ovarian Clear-Cell Carcinoma (GSK Partnership): In collaboration with GSK, which is providing Dostarlimab and full trial funding.

MSS Colorectal Cancer (Roche Partnership): Conducted in collaboration with Roche, which is providing atezolizumab and full trial funding, at the Netherlands Cancer Institute. Enrollment is under a temporary voluntary safety pause following early adverse events. Soft-Tissue Sarcoma: Phase 1 completed successfully with no toxicity concerns. Phase 2 has been discontinued to prioritize immunotherapy combination programs with higher commercial potential.

These studies are designed not only to validate LB-100's safety and efficacy but also to demonstrate its unique role as a universal enhancer of frontline cancer therapies.







LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



About LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

LIXTE is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative cancer therapies targeting the protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A) pathway, a previously underexplored avenue in cancer treatment. The company's lead compound, LB-100, is a first-in-class PP2A inhibitor that has demonstrated strong preclinical results and early-stage clinical tolerability. LIXTE is currently advancing proof-of-concept trials in Ovarian Clear Cell Carcinoma, Metastatic Colon Cancer, and Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma.

More information can be found at:

24/7 MARKET NEWS, INC Disclaimer

Please go to for further LIXT information and 247marketnews LIXT disclosure information.

CONTACT:

24/7 Market News



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: 24/7 Market News