Super Growers Surpasses 200 Retail Locations Products Now Registered In Florida

Super Growers tops 200 stores; Florida registration secured. With surging Omnicide IPM demand, ~500 locations expected by November

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Super Growers , a leader in organic, eco-friendly crop protection, today announced a major expansion of its U.S. retail footprint, crossing 200+ store locations nationwide. The company also confirmed that its product line - including the flagship Omnicide IPM biopesticide - is now registered for sale in the State of Florida, opening access to one of the country's most important agriculture and horticulture markets.“Reaching more than 200 stores is a milestone that reflects growing demand for organic, high-performance solutions,” said Paul Hackett, CEO of Super Growers.“Florida's registration further accelerates our mission to make safer, science-driven crop protection accessible to professional growers and home gardeners across the Southeast.”David Selakovic, CEO of original technology partner Vegalab , added a message of support:“We're thrilled to see Super Growers achieve Florida registration and rapid retail growth. Florida holds a special place for us - it was the first state Vegalab entered when we came to the U.S. market - so it's especially gratifying to celebrate this success there.”Florida's listing/registration enables Super Growers to serve the state's robust specialty crops, nurseries, greenhouse operations, and home-and-garden retailers. Super Growers' lineup centers on organic and EPA FIFRA 25(b) minimum-risk formulations designed for effective, residue-free results.Why retailers are adding Super Growers.Organic & eco-friendly: Minimum toxicity, biodegradable formulas designed to be safe around families, pets, pollinators, and beneficial microbes..Proven performance: Products like Omnicide IPM leverage advanced nano-emulsion technology for broad-spectrum control and exceptional coverage..Flexible formats: Ready-to-Use and Concentrate options for both consumer and professional use..Compliance minded: Built to align with federal and state requirements, including Florida registration.With the current rate of expansion - and growing interest in Omnicide IPM from both new and existing retail partners - Super Growers projects reaching approximately 500 store locations in November 2025.“We're excited to partner with retailers and distributors in Florida and beyond to help their customers succeed with clean, reliable tools,” Hackett added.“Our store count is growing every week, and we're committed to top-tier training, merchandising support, and fast fulfillment.”AvailabilitySuper Growers products are now stocked at independent garden centers, specialty ag dealers, and select regional chains across the U.S., with Florida locations coming online immediately. A Store List and partner onboarding resources are available at .About Super GrowersSuper Growers develops and distributes organic, high-performance crop protection and plant-care solutions for farms, nurseries, greenhouses, and home gardens. Combining advanced formulation science with uncompromising sustainability standards, Super Growers helps customers protect yields while protecting the planet.Media ContactSuper Growers Media RelationsEmail: ...Phone: 888-210-8002Web:

