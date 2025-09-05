Digit7 Launches Fully Managed Micro Market With Zero Cost, Zero Investment For Business Owners

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 4, 2025 11:53 pm - Digit7 Micro Market Turns Any Underutilized Space Into 24/7, Cashier-less Convenience with No Upfront Expense or Operational Burden.

Digit7, a leading AI smart store & checkout solutions provider, is proud to announce the expansion of its fully managed micro market service, offered under a zero cost, zero investment model. This groundbreaking approach empowers businesses of all sizes to provide premium retail experiences without upfront expenses or operational overhead.

Digit7's Micro Market is an unattended, AI-powered retail hub that delivers a seamless, cashier-less shopping experience. Perfect for hotels, corporate workplaces, residential complexes, gyms, hospitals, and more, these smart stores operate 24/7, offering snacks, beverages, and daily essentials right at the place where customers need it most.

What“Zero Cost, Zero Investment” Means for Business Owners

- Under this model, host property owners benefit from:

- No Upfront Capital Required: Digit7 covers the cost of all technology, hardware, inventory, and installation.

- No Operational Responsibility: Digit7 handles restocking, maintenance, and customer service, completely removing the burden from the host.

- Revenue Sharing Opportunities: Property owners earn a share of the revenue without having to invest a single dollar.

- Custom Branding & Tailored Product Selection: Digit7 Micro Markets are customized to fit the needs of the space and its demographic.

Digit7 Micro Market is making it possible for businesses to offer smart, automated retail without the usual financial or logistical barriers. These micromarkets are not just convenient, they're a value-add for employees, tenants, and guests, with zero cost and zero hassle for property owners.

Turnkey Smart Retail with No Strings Attached

Digit7 Micro Market solution includes:

- DigitKart/DigitKartX: Enables seamless checkout with automated inventory updates after each purchase.

- 24/7 Monitoring & Support: Remote monitoring and proactive servicing keep the store running smoothly.

- Dynamic Inventory Management: AI-driven data analytics ensure top selling products availability based on buying patterns.

Ready to Bring Smart Retail to Your Space at Zero Cost?

Partner with Digit7 and transform your unused space into a 24/7 Micro market with no investment, no risk, no effort, and no hassle.



About Digit7

Digit7 specializes in smart store & checkout solutions powered by AI, computer vision, and IoT. From Micro Markets and Smart Checkouts to Smart coolers and Autonomous Stores, Digit7 empowers businesses to innovate without disruption.

For more information on Digit7 or to schedule a meeting during the event, please visit or contact ....