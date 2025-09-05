Circular Design 101: Textiles - A Hands-On Workshop To Rethink The Future Of Fabrics

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 5, 2025 1:50 am - A gamified 3-hour workshop in Venice, CA, that helps participants map the textile lifecycle, uncover its impacts, and design circular solutions for a sustainable future.

Brand Name: Circular Library

Date: September 16, 2025 – Tuesday, 6:00 PM–9:00 PM

Website: Circular Library

RSVP Link: Reserve Your Spot

Price: $40 (20% off for students)

Location: Venice, CA

Partner: Recurvence

Textiles are everywhere-woven into daily life through clothing, furniture, toys, and even technology. Yet behind every fabric lies a complex web of production, consumption, and waste with profound environmental and social consequences. On September 16, 2025, Circular Library will host Circular Design 101: Textiles, an immersive, gamified workshop designed to help participants rethink this everyday material and chart pathways toward a more sustainable system.

In partnership with Recurvence, this three-hour session blends systems thinking, collaborative play, and real-world case studies. Participants will reconstruct the textile lifecycle using an engaging card-mapping method, tracing its journey from production to disposal. Along the way, they'll uncover hidden impacts-such as pollution, labor issues, and resource depletion-while brainstorming actionable strategies to create positive change.

This isn't a lecture. Instead, the workshop is a mixer-style learning experience where attendees move, meet, and map together. Through guided activities, they'll explore circular design strategies for products, services, and operations, gaining tools to navigate trade-offs and spark meaningful innovation.

What Participants Will Gain

A clear, systems-level understanding of the textile industry.

“Action Sprints” outcomes: concrete steps to integrate sustainability into personal projects, businesses, or organizations.

One personal circular challenge commitment to carry forward beyond the session.

A network of like-minded peers, plus snacks, drinks, and a Certificate of Completion.

Who Should Attend

The workshop welcomes community members, students, designers, educators, product and brand teams, entrepreneurs, and anyone curious about making textiles-and the world-more sustainable.

Meet the Facilitators

Amandine Richard, eco-designer and founder of Recurvence, brings deep experience helping brands like LVMH, P&G, and Tetra Pak innovate within planetary boundaries. Her playful, hands-on approach helps shift industries like fashion and beauty from linear to circular models.

Alexandra Farah, sustainability strategist and communications expert, bridges climate communication with regenerative design. With global campaign experience and an MSc in Regenerative Studies, she excels at translating complex sustainability goals into clear, actionable pathways for change.

By the end of the evening, participants will not only understand the full lifecycle of textiles but also feel empowered to take steps-big or small-toward a more circular, sustainable future.

Spaces are limited. Reserve your spot now at lu/4rlzb78j

to join this transformative workshop in Venice, CA.