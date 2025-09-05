Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 2.05 To Reach USD 71.60 Pb


2025-09-05 08:04:37
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil price dropped USD 2.05 to reach USD 71.60 per barrel on Thursday compared to Wednesday's USD 73.65 per barrel, according to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.
In global markets, Brent crude went down 65 cents to reach USD 66.95 pb while West Texas Intermediate dropped 49 cents to reach USD 63.48 pb. (end)
