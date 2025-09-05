KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 2.05 To Reach USD 71.60 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil price dropped USD 2.05 to reach USD 71.60 per barrel on Thursday compared to Wednesday's USD 73.65 per barrel, according to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.
In global markets, Brent crude went down 65 cents to reach USD 66.95 pb while West Texas Intermediate dropped 49 cents to reach USD 63.48 pb. (end)
km
In global markets, Brent crude went down 65 cents to reach USD 66.95 pb while West Texas Intermediate dropped 49 cents to reach USD 63.48 pb. (end)
km
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment