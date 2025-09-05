Indian Navy Training Squadron Concludes Training Visit To Seychelles
The 1TS departed Port Victoria in Seychelles on Thursday at the end of the four-day visit that involved bilateral activities between the Indian Navy (IN) and the Seychelles Defence Force (SDF).
During the port call, Capt Tijo K Joseph, Senior Officer 1TS, along with Commanding Officers of INS Shardul and ICGS Sarathi, called on Sylvestre Radegonde, Seychelles Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism and Major General Michael Rosette, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), SDF.
The discussions highlighted the enduring partnership between Seychelles and India, emphasising the military collaboration between the Seychelles Defence Forces and the Indian Armed Forces, said the statement.
A deck reception was hosted onboard 1TS ships, which was attended by senior leadership of SDF, members of the Indian diaspora, diplomats and other distinguished guests.
Maj Gen Michael Rosette, Chief of Defence Forces, SDF, acknowledged the contribution of the Indian Navy in strengthening regional maritime cooperation and reaffirmed Seychelles' commitment to enhanced bilateral ties between the two nations, said the statement.
During the port call, combined yoga sessions onboard 1TS witnessed enthusiastic participation by the local populace and the Indian diaspora.
The Indian Naval band showcased their proficiency in a breathtaking performance at Victoria Town Clock Tower, earning plaudits from Seychelles citizens, said the statement.
A friendly football match was played between the Indian Navy and SDF personnel, further boosting bonhomie and camaraderie amongst the two forces.
As part of the community outreach activity, essential supplies and medical health checkups were provided to residents of an elderly home in Point Larue, said the statement.
The visit was enriching for the Indian Naval trainees, who visited the Seychelles Coast Guard Base and Maritime Training & Support Centre. As part of cross training visit, SDF personnel were imparted training on handling small arms and firefighting onboard 1TS ships.
Further, professional interactions were undertaken with the Spanish Navy during the visit of ESPS Navarra to Seychelles.
The extant deployment consolidates strong bonds of friendship between the two nations and underscores the Indian Navy's commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation and regional partnership in line with the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), said the statement.
