Vikrant Massey Thanks 12Th Fail Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra 'For Being My Guiding Light'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Actor Vikrant Massey wished his '12th Fail' director Vidhu Vinod Chopra on his birthday on Friday with a heartfelt social media post.

Vikrant shared a behind-the-scenes picture with the filmmaker on his official Instagram handle and wished Chopra Teacher's Day as well, saying: "Happiest Birthday Sir...Thank you for being my guiding light. Just how teachers should be. I love you...Happy Teachers Day too."

Based on the real-life experiences of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, "12th Fail" shares the inspiring journey of a young man who overcomes poverty and repeated academic failure to pass the extremely difficult UPSC exam.

Vikrant has also been conferred with the National Award for 'Best Actor' for his performance in "12th Fail".

He shared the award with Shah Rukh Khan, who was honored for his work in Atlee's "Jawan".

Expressing his gratitude to the Ministry of I&B, he dedicated his National Award to the marginalised people in society.

Vikrant shared a statement saying:“I want to thank the Honourable Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the NFDC, and all the esteemed jury members of the 71st National Film Awards for considering my performance worthy of this recognition. I also want to thank Shri Vidhu Vinod Chopra ji for giving me this opportunity. Today, if I may say so, a 20-year-old boy's dream has come true”.

“I am eternally grateful to the audiences for honouring my performances and for recommending this film with such love. It is a privilege to be sharing my first National Award with an icon like Shah Rukh Khan”, the 'The Sabarmati Report' actor added.

“Lastly, I dedicate this award to all the marginalised people in our society - those who are often looked through, and those who are fighting the socio-economic paradigm of our country every single day”, he concluded.

Up next, Vikrant will be seen essaying the role of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the forthcoming biopic titled "White".