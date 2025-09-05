'Spewing Hatred': UP Cleric Condemns Upcoming 'Halal Lifestyle' Township Near Mumbai
Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, the leading Muslim cleric from Uttar Pradesh, is the latest to condemn and call out the township project and its developers for promoting and selling 'halal lifestyle', apparently to those belonging to a certain community.
The All India Muslim Jamaat (AIMJ) president decried the touting of the project as 'the one for like-minded people with a halal lifestyle' in a promotional video and termed it a brazen act of spreading hatred and creating division in society.
"By using such a word 'Halal', an attempt is being made to send out a particular kind of message. The builders and people involved in this are not working to unite society, but rather to spread hatred and create division," he said.
He also went to urged people to stay cautious and not fall into the trap of those igniting animosity among people and poisoning the minds, in the garb of property business.
Notably, the housing project titled 'Sukoon Empire' in Karjat is being marketed as a residential colony, tailored to meet the needs of a specific community. Its promotional video, soon after landing on social media, triggered anger and outrage, with many raising serious objections to its 'religious' character.
In the promotional video, a woman is seen wearing a hijab and portraying the township as a haven for 'authentic community living' for like-minded families and emphasising a safe 'halal environment' for children.
Priyank Kanoongo, member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), took exception to the society and called it a 'nation within the nation' while many leaders from the BJP and Shiv Sena frowned upon the open 'linkage' of religion with residence.
VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal also reacted to the housing project.
Labelling it a mini-Pakistan, he said,“the Hindu society and Mother India have suffered many such wounds. Now, they can no longer be tolerated.”
