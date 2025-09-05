Galgotias University Secures Top National Recognition In NIRF 2025 Rankings
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Greater Noida, 5th September 2025 – Galgotias University proudly announces its remarkable achievement in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, released by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The university has been recognized as one of India's top institutions, reaffirming its commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and industry-focused education.
Galgotias University has secured:
36th All India Rank in Law
55th All India Rank in Pharmacy
Featured in the Top 50 All India Innovation Rankings
These prestigious rankings reflect Galgotias University's continuous efforts and dedication to providing world-class education, cutting-edge research opportunities, and a strong platform for innovation.
Commenting on this achievement, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said, "NIRF rankings show the continuous hard work and commitment of our faculty and students. At Galgotias, we focus not just on classroom learning but also on innovation, research, and preparing students for real-world leadership. This recognition not only honors our past efforts but also strengthens our resolve to continuously raise the bar in education and research for the future”.
Known for integrating innovation, ethics, and skills for the future, Galgotias University has become one of India's fastest-growing higher education institutions in just over a decade.
Under the guidance of the Hon'ble Chancellor, Mr. Suneel Galgotia, the university has built a strong reputation for academic excellence, modern research facilities, and industry partnerships that provide students with valuable career opportunities.
Galgotias University has emerged as a leading institution known for its modern infrastructure, distinguished faculty, and holistic approach to learning. With a focus on producing industry-ready graduates, the university continues to attract students from across India and abroad, shaping them into professionals ready to meet the challenges of the future.
The recognition in NIRF 2025 strengthens Galgotias University's mission to create a world-class learning environment and contribute to India's education and development goals.
About Galgotias University
Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201–1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities-public and private combined-this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education.
