Landsbankinn Hf.: Offering Of Covered Bonds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Landsbankinn will offer covered bonds for sale via auction held on Tuesday 9 September at 15:00. Three series will be offered for sale, the non-indexed series LBANK CB 27 and LBANK CB 29 and an inflation-linked series, LBANK CBI 31.

Expected settlement date is 17 September 2025.

The covered bonds will be issued under the bank's covered bond programme. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A+ with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the auction. For further information, please call +354 410 7330 or email ... .