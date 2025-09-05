Motorola Launches Moto Book 60 PRO, Delivering Segment-Leading AI Performance With The Powerful Intel® Coretm Ultra 7
Mumbai, 5th September 2025: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation and India's leading AI smartphone brand, today expanded its ecosystem portfolio with the launch of the moto book 60 PRO in India. Powered by the latest Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 H-series processor, the moto book 60 PRO delivers the segment's leading AI experience with seamless performance for heavy work, creativity, muti-tasking and entertainment. It is also available in Intel® CoreTM Ultra 5 Processor. It further elevates user experience with a best-in-class 14" 2.8K OLED display offering 120Hz refresh rate, 1100nits peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 colour accuracy for stunning visuals. Designed with a sleek all-metal body that weighs surprisingly just 1.39kg, the laptop strikes the perfect balance between strength and portability. Available in Pantone-curated colours – Bronze Green and Wedgewood – the moto book 60 PRO combines premium craftsmanship with modern style, while also featuring Smart Connect for seamless device integration and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability for long-lasting reliability.
The moto book 60 PRO is engineered to deliver the segment's leading AI experience, powered by the latest Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 and Ultra 5 from latest H-series processors. Built to handle the most demanding workflows, it combines cutting-edge AI acceleration with next-gen performance, enabling users to seamlessly multitask, create, and stream without compromise. With up to 32GB of lightning-fast DDR5 RAM, ample high-speed storage, and intelligent AI-driven optimization, the moto book 60 PRO ensures smoother, smarter, and more efficient computing tailored for today's digital professionals.
The moto book 60 PRO features a best-in-class 14” 2.8K OLED display with an ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, 1100nits peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 colour accuracy, delivering stunning visuals with true-to-life colours and exceptional clarity in any lighting. Paired with Dolby Atmos® stereo speakers, it offers an immersive, cinema-like entertainment experience wherever you go.
The moto book 60 PRO combines strength, elegance, and portability in a sleek, lightweight all-metal design, weighing just 1.39kg, making it ideal for users who are constantly on the move. Its premium aluminum construction not only gives it a sophisticated and modern look but also ensures long-lasting durability, capable of withstanding the rigors of daily use. Available in two stunning Pantone-curated colours – Bronze Green and Wedgewood – the moto book 60 PRO brings a stylish and trendy finish that reflects both personality and premium craftsmanship. With its robust build, scratch and dent-resistant body, and thoughtfully engineered design, the laptop perfectly balances style, strength, and portability, delivering a device that is as reliable as it is visually striking.
With Smart Connect, the moto book 60 PRO becomes the central hub of a seamlessly integrated digital ecosystem, enabling effortless productivity and creativity across devices. Users can take advantage of Cross Control to operate their tablet directly from the laptop, Swipe to Stream to transfer app activities to a larger screen in seconds, and File Transfer for instant, hassle-free sharing of files across devices. By intelligently connecting the moto book 60 PRO with smartphones, tablets, and other ecosystem devices, Smart Connect ensures a fluid, uninterrupted workflow, empowering users to work, create, and collaborate more efficiently than ever.
The moto book 60 PRO is built to withstand the challenges of daily use, having successfully passed MIL-STD-810H military-grade testing across 21 rigorous test items. From shocks and vibrations to extreme temperatures and humidity, the laptop is engineered for resilience, ensuring long-lasting reliability without compromising on style or performance. This robust construction gives users confidence that their device can handle demanding environments while maintaining its sleek and lightweight design.
Furthermore, the moto book 60 PRO is equipped with a 60Wh battery, delivering all-day power to keep up with users' busy schedules. Whether at work, on the go, or enjoying entertainment, the laptop provides long-lasting performance without frequent recharging. Complementing this is a 65W fast charger that powers up the device quickly, minimizing interruptions and ensuring users stay connected, productive, and entertained throughout the day.
Speaking on the launch, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India said“At Motorola, we have always believed that true innovation is about creating experiences that enrich and simplify everyday life. With the launch of the all-new moto book 60 PRO, we are taking a significant step forward in our vision of a seamless and intuitive ecosystem that goes beyond smartphones. This launch reflects our commitment to purposeful technology, timeless design, and empowering users with connected solutions that anticipate their needs. As we continue to expand our portfolio, we remain focused on delivering meaningful innovation that resonates with modern consumers and strengthens Motorola's position as a lifestyle technology brand.”
Availability:
The moto book 60 pro will be available in two configurations: one featuring the Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 processor paired with 32GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB storag, and the other with the Intel® CoreTM Ultra 5 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB storage. The devices will be available in 2 stunning Pantone Curated Colours – Wedgewood and Bronze Green.
Pricing:
The moto book 60 PRO:
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 5 with 16GB RAM + 512GB Storage
Effective Sale Price: ₹59,990* (including offers)
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 with 32GB RAM + 512GB storage
Effective Sale Price: ₹75,990* (including offers)
About Lenovo & Motorola
Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of 'New IT' technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992)(ADR: LNVGY). Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2014. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets and solutions.
