ICAO Secretary General Rolls Out Red Carpet For Azerbaijani Delegation In Bern

A delegation led by Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Elmin Mammadov, met with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar Gómez and ICAO's Regional Director for Europe and North Atlantic, Nicolas Rallo, in Bern, Trend reports, citing the ministry.

Secretary General Salazar tipped his hat to Azerbaijan's bustling role in the region as an ICAO member state, highlighting the country's knack for hitting the nail on the head with the successful implementation of key projects. He reaffirmed the organization's longstanding support for Azerbaijan, stressing that this commitment will continue in the future. He emphasized the importance of advancing civil aviation in Azerbaijan and highlighted the need to develop a Civil Aviation Master Plan, a tool already used effectively by leading aviation nations to systematically plan and coordinate growth targets.

Mammadov emphasized that the government, civil aviation authorities, and the aviation industry will join forces under ICAO's guidance to cook up and roll out such a plan. The Azerbaijani delegation was apprised of ICAO's Strategic Plan for 2026-2050, delineating transformative objectives and actionable initiatives to align with the anticipations of member states. The dynamic evolution of ICAO's mandate, transitioning from the establishment of universal benchmarks to the proactive facilitation of tailored assistance for member states' unique requirements, was also highlighted.

During the meeting, Azerbaijan extended an official invitation from Minister Rashad Nabiyev to Secretary General Salazar to visit the country. Both parties engaged in a dialogue regarding the potential orchestration of an international ICAO symposium in Azerbaijan during the 2026 or 2027 timeframe. Additionally, they explored avenues for enhancing collaborative efforts in the training of aviation professionals while fortifying protocols related to flight safety, aviation security, and environmental sustainability benchmarks.



The Azerbaijani side filled ICAO in on the ongoing Alat Green Airport project, pointing out its innovative and environmentally sustainable approach. The two parties also conducted a comprehensive analysis of the December 25, 2024, incident involving an“Embraer 190” airframe operated by Azerbaijan Airlines. Baku articulated appreciation for the ongoing assistance provided by ICAO in the investigative processes undertaken by Kazakhstan, emphasizing the critical significance of forensic analyses executed by specialized and seasoned entities. ICAO reiterated that unbiased and comprehensive inquiries are fundamental prerequisites as stipulated in Annex 13 of the Chicago Convention.

In summation, both parties reached a consensus to enhance synergistic collaboration among ICAO, Azerbaijan's State Civil Aviation Agency, and the domestic aviation sector, with Baku reiterating its dedication to ICAO's universal benchmarks in aeronautical safety, aviation security protocols, and ecological stewardship.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is a United Nations institution that facilitates cooperation among 193 countries for the mutual benefit of shared airspace. Since its inception in 1944, ICAO's support and coordination have facilitated countries in diplomatically and technically achieving a remarkably swift and reliable global air mobility network, linking families, cultures, and businesses worldwide, while fostering sustainable growth and socio-economic prosperity wherever aircraft operate.