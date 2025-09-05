Bank Of Khyber Unveils Mastercard Debit Card Portfolio, Unlocking New Growth Potential

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Bank of Khyber (BoK) has officially launched its Mastercard Debit Card portfolio at an exclusive ceremony held at the Bank's Boardroom in Gulberg Greens. The event was attended by Mr. Hassan Raza, Managing Director & CEO of BoK, along with the senior management of BoK, and Mr. Arslan Khan, Country Manager, Mastercard Pakistan & Afghanistan.

This launch marks a pivotal milestone in BoK's retail and digital banking strategy. The Mastercard Debit Card portfolio includes Classic, Gold, and Platinum tiers, offering customers secure, seamless, and globally accepted payment solutions tailored to their everyday needs.

During the ceremony, a live transaction demonstration was carried out on a KuickPay POS terminal, symbolizing the official go-live of the BoK Mastercard Debit Card. Shields were presented to partners for their collaboration in delivering this initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Hassan Raza, Managing Director & CEO of BoK, stated:

“With the launch of the Mastercard Debit Card, we are opening new doors for our customers to enjoy convenience, security, and access to global commerce. This partnership with Mastercard demonstrates our commitment to providing cutting-edge financial solutions while continuing our journey of digital transformation.”

Mr. Arslan Khan, Country Manager, Pakistan & Afghanistan, Mastercard, added:

“We are delighted to partner with the Bank of Khyber to launch the Mastercard Debit Card portfolio. With BoK's strong customer base and digital focus, this initiative has great potential to accelerate financial inclusion and drive digital payment adoption in Pakistan.”

Currently, BoK proudly serves 719,000 total account holders, alongside a rapidly expanding base of 150,000 digital banking app users. These figures not only highlight the Bank's strong market presence but also showcase significant growth potential through this strategic collaboration with Mastercard.

The ceremony concluded with a red-carpet photo opportunity, shield presentations, and a networking lunch, with floral décor and premium branding underscoring the importance of the occasion.

About Bank of Khyber

Established in 1991, the Bank of Khyber is owned by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and operates a network of branches nationwide. BoK is committed to providing both Islamic and conventional banking services, driving digital innovation, and empowering customers through financial inclusion.