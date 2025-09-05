Int'l Day Of Charity... Global Occasion To Deepen Philanthropy, Solidarity
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report
KUWIT, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- The world marks the International Day of Charity every year as a humanitarian initiative that was approved by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as a global platform to deepen values of giving and solidarity.
The day was established with the objective of sensitizing and mobilizing people, NGOs, and stakeholders all around the world to help others through volunteer and philanthropic activities.
The date of 5 September was chosen in order to commemorate the anniversary of the passing away of Mother Teresa of Calcutta, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 "for work undertaken in the struggle to overcome poverty and distress, which also constitute a threat to peace."
This day is considered an occasion to renew the call for disseminating the culture of voluntary action, commending the role of charities in the alleviation of the impacts of crises, and building bridges of society-to-society cooperation as well as backing UN sustainable development goals.
In this regard,
Speaking to KUNA, Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Chairman Khaled Al-Mughamis said the State of Kuwait has put an obvious mark on the map of philanthropic and relief action around the world and has become a model to follow for providing emergency and development assistance to people affected by wars and natural disasters.
He added that the State of Kuwait, under the direction of its wise leadership, has committed itself to launching qualitative initiatives aiming at easing the sufferings of disaster-hit people through its official and unofficial institutions, citing the recent humanitarian aid campaign worth over KD 11 million for the sake of the population of the Gaza Strip.
Al-Mughamis added that his charity has stepped up such efforts through humanitarian and relief aid to the peoples of Palestine, Sudan, Yemen and Syria, Rohingya, Syrian refugees and others.
He noted that amid growing humanitarian challenges involving natural disasters, crises and armed conflicts worldwide, the KRCE has kept playing a pioneering role in the areas of relief, sustainable development and humanitarian action.
Director-General of Kuwait Zakat House Dr. Majid Al-Azmi said the International Day of Charity is an international occasion to reiterate the significance of humanitarian giving and consolidating the values of integration and solidarity among peoples.
Speaking to KUNA, he added that it highlights the role of charitable and volunteer initiatives in easing the anguish and woes of the needy and disaster-hit people.
It also contributes to bolstering sustainable development efforts by means of empowering weak segments of people and promoting the programs of education, health and societal development, thus offering an open invitation for all individuals and institutions to join humanitarian action.
Al-Azmi underlined that Kuwait Zhakat House commits itself to carrying on pioneering charitable and humanitarian action with a view to serving the Kuwaiti society and backing the issues of the needy around the world, only to remain a model to follow for solidarity and giving.
He, further, affirmed his charity's keenness on localizing charitable action and consolidating its social responsibility, thus reflecting the Kuwaiti society's values of aiding the needy and spreading the culture of giving in educational, health and social domains.
For his part, Deputy Director-General of International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) for Institutional Communication Ibrahim Al-Bader considered the International Day of Charity an occasion to cement the concepts of giving and humanitarian solidarity and highlighting the significance of philanthropy.
This day, which highlights the importance of philanthropic and humanitarian action in building more coherent societies, was approved by the United Nations (UNS) to pay tribute to philanthropists, disseminate giving and togetherness and contribute to achieving sustainable development goals, mainly the fight against poverty and famine, he said.
He added that this global day sends a humanitarian message that charitable action is a shared responsibility that requires individuals, intuitions and governments to work together to alleviate the sufferings of the have-nots and disaster-hit people and push forward education, health and social development programs.
Al-Bader echoed his organization's iron-clad commitment to giving and dedication with the help of philanthropists and altruists, under the wise direction of the country's leadership and in collaboration with state bodies.
He regarded this day as an open invitation for everyone to contribute to humanitarian action, appreciating the efforts of all donors, volunteers and hope-makers all over the world. (end)
slm
KUWIT, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- The world marks the International Day of Charity every year as a humanitarian initiative that was approved by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as a global platform to deepen values of giving and solidarity.
The day was established with the objective of sensitizing and mobilizing people, NGOs, and stakeholders all around the world to help others through volunteer and philanthropic activities.
The date of 5 September was chosen in order to commemorate the anniversary of the passing away of Mother Teresa of Calcutta, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 "for work undertaken in the struggle to overcome poverty and distress, which also constitute a threat to peace."
This day is considered an occasion to renew the call for disseminating the culture of voluntary action, commending the role of charities in the alleviation of the impacts of crises, and building bridges of society-to-society cooperation as well as backing UN sustainable development goals.
In this regard,
Speaking to KUNA, Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Chairman Khaled Al-Mughamis said the State of Kuwait has put an obvious mark on the map of philanthropic and relief action around the world and has become a model to follow for providing emergency and development assistance to people affected by wars and natural disasters.
He added that the State of Kuwait, under the direction of its wise leadership, has committed itself to launching qualitative initiatives aiming at easing the sufferings of disaster-hit people through its official and unofficial institutions, citing the recent humanitarian aid campaign worth over KD 11 million for the sake of the population of the Gaza Strip.
Al-Mughamis added that his charity has stepped up such efforts through humanitarian and relief aid to the peoples of Palestine, Sudan, Yemen and Syria, Rohingya, Syrian refugees and others.
He noted that amid growing humanitarian challenges involving natural disasters, crises and armed conflicts worldwide, the KRCE has kept playing a pioneering role in the areas of relief, sustainable development and humanitarian action.
Director-General of Kuwait Zakat House Dr. Majid Al-Azmi said the International Day of Charity is an international occasion to reiterate the significance of humanitarian giving and consolidating the values of integration and solidarity among peoples.
Speaking to KUNA, he added that it highlights the role of charitable and volunteer initiatives in easing the anguish and woes of the needy and disaster-hit people.
It also contributes to bolstering sustainable development efforts by means of empowering weak segments of people and promoting the programs of education, health and societal development, thus offering an open invitation for all individuals and institutions to join humanitarian action.
Al-Azmi underlined that Kuwait Zhakat House commits itself to carrying on pioneering charitable and humanitarian action with a view to serving the Kuwaiti society and backing the issues of the needy around the world, only to remain a model to follow for solidarity and giving.
He, further, affirmed his charity's keenness on localizing charitable action and consolidating its social responsibility, thus reflecting the Kuwaiti society's values of aiding the needy and spreading the culture of giving in educational, health and social domains.
For his part, Deputy Director-General of International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) for Institutional Communication Ibrahim Al-Bader considered the International Day of Charity an occasion to cement the concepts of giving and humanitarian solidarity and highlighting the significance of philanthropy.
This day, which highlights the importance of philanthropic and humanitarian action in building more coherent societies, was approved by the United Nations (UNS) to pay tribute to philanthropists, disseminate giving and togetherness and contribute to achieving sustainable development goals, mainly the fight against poverty and famine, he said.
He added that this global day sends a humanitarian message that charitable action is a shared responsibility that requires individuals, intuitions and governments to work together to alleviate the sufferings of the have-nots and disaster-hit people and push forward education, health and social development programs.
Al-Bader echoed his organization's iron-clad commitment to giving and dedication with the help of philanthropists and altruists, under the wise direction of the country's leadership and in collaboration with state bodies.
He regarded this day as an open invitation for everyone to contribute to humanitarian action, appreciating the efforts of all donors, volunteers and hope-makers all over the world. (end)
slm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment