Moscow Int'l Book Fair.. Gathering Of World Literature
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Duaa Shaaban
MOSCOW, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- The 38th edition of the Moscow International Book Fair turned the Russian capital into a gathering of the world's diverse literature and arts.
Saudi Arabia and the UAE are taking part in the event with booths that showcase the two countries' cultural heritage.
Saudi Arabia is presenting its efforts in promoting the Holy Quran using virtual reality, while the UAE is presenting a variety of literary publications.
Meanwhile, India, a guest of honor in this year's edition, is participating with over 2,500 books. The booth is hosting a number of activities titled "Read and Discover India."
The fair, held from September 3 to 7, also sees the participation of other countries including Belarus, Iran, China, and South Korea. (end)
dan
dan
