Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Moscow Int'l Book Fair.. Gathering Of World Literature


2025-09-05 05:03:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Duaa Shaaban
MOSCOW, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- The 38th edition of the Moscow International Book Fair turned the Russian capital into a gathering of the world's diverse literature and arts.
Saudi Arabia and the UAE are taking part in the event with booths that showcase the two countries' cultural heritage.
Saudi Arabia is presenting its efforts in promoting the Holy Quran using virtual reality, while the UAE is presenting a variety of literary publications.
Meanwhile, India, a guest of honor in this year's edition, is participating with over 2,500 books. The booth is hosting a number of activities titled "Read and Discover India."
The fair, held from September 3 to 7, also sees the participation of other countries including Belarus, Iran, China, and South Korea. (end)
dan


MENAFN05092025000071011013ID1110021431

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search