Austrian Economist Gunther Fehlinger-Jahn's X Account Blocked In India After His Outrageous 'Dismantle India' Post
According to reports, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology flagged the viral post and directed X to withhold access to the account for Indian users. The account has since been disabled in India.Also Read | Elmo's X account hacked: Racist, antisemitic posts shared
"I call to dismantle India into ExIndia. @narendramodi is Russia's man. We need friends of freedom for @KhalistanNet." Fehlinger-Jahn wrote in the controversial post, eliciting angry reactions on social media.Fehlinger-Jahn serves as President of the Austrian Committee for NATO Membership of Ukraine, Kosovo, Bosnia, and Austria. He also sits on the board of the Action Group for Regional Economic Integration of the Southern Balkans.
A screenshot of Gunther's post on X went viral, drawing condemnation from Indian political leaders and netizens after he shared a map depicting Indian territories belonging to Pakistan, Khalistan, Nepal and Bangladesh .
In his controversial map of India, Gunther showed most Indian territories as part of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Khalistan. The screenshot sparked intense outrage among netizens, who labelled Gunther a“troll."What insanity is this? @MEAIndia must take this up with the Austrian Embassy.
Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi responded to a post that shared the screenshot by saying,“What insanity is this? @MEAIndia must take this up with the Austrian Embassy," she asked.Who is Gunther Fehlinger-Jahn?
Fehlinger-Jahn is an Austrian economist, social media personality and political activist. He is the President of the Austrian Committee for NATO Membership of Ukraine, Kosovo, Bosnia, and Austria and sits on the board of the Action Group for Regional Economic Integration of the Southern Balkans .
Fehlinger-Jahn is known for his assertive advocacy for Western support for Ukraine, NATO and EU expansion , and a very hardline stance against Russia and other enemies of the "West" including China and India, regularly calling for their balkanisations.Also Read | 'Brahmins profiteering': Trump aide's unusual take on India's Russia ties
In 2023, his post on X expressing support for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the next Prime Minister of India also went viral. Gunther had then criticised PM Narendra Modi, calling him pro-Russia and pro-China in the old posts on X.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment