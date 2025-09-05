Bengaluru Auto Driver Swaps Regular Seat For 'Ergonomic Gaming Chair', Internet Reacts
The image, shared on X (formerly Twitter), has left social media users both amused and impressed.“Got blessed with an ergonomic auto today,” the user wrote, alongside the now-viral picture.
Bengaluru's auto drivers are often in the spotlight for various reasons, from fare disputes to quirky innovations. This particular driver, however, won praise for his creative solution.Also Read | Bengaluru couple reveals amount they spent in August, sparks debate
The post has garnered over 2.6 lakh views, with many users applauding the idea. Some pointed out that it was a smart move to ensure comfort and back support during the long hours spent driving around the city.
A user wrote,“This can happen only in India.”
Another user wrote,“Dang, never seen one of these!”
“Tell me you're in Bangalore without telling me you're in Bangalore,” the third user wrote.
“The driver taking care of his back,” the fourth wrote on X.
“Engineers after layoff,” the fifth user joked.
Also Read | Bengaluru cop told to pay ₹2 lakh to UK citizen over missed flight: Know why
While some found the sight hilarious, others hailed it as a perfect example of Bengaluru's unique blend of technology, ingenuity, and everyday hustle.
In another instance, a viral Reddit post detailed a four-hour journey from Whitefield to JP Nagar 9th Phase. The commuter said Google Maps had estimated the trip at three hours, but reality was far worse.“Both options, cutting through the city or taking the Outer Ring Road, were complete nightmares. Add the floods, and it honestly felt like the city was holding me hostage,” the Reddit user wrote.
The usual time on Google Maps from Whitefield to JP Nagar is around one hour, provided there is no traffic.
He described navigating waterlogged stretches and pothole-ridden roads, calling them“mini swimming pools” that forced vehicles to crawl at 5–15 km/h.“Water already slows you down, but potholes make it next level. Then people behind think you're the problem, and boom: one more traffic jam,” he added.
