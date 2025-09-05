Dulquer Salmaan's Big Decision After Lokah's Success: Profits Share To Team?

Following the massive success of Lokah, producer Dulquer Salmaan has made a significant decision.

As a true blockbuster among Malayalam films, Lokah has so far amazed visitors by thunderous cash with multiplicity praises of critics as well as audiences-speaking languages. Securing above ₹100 crores at the box office has led to his announcement by producer and actor Dulquer Salmaan regarding a special initiative for the team behind this mammoth production.

As of now, Lokah has grossed ₹65 crores internationally for its release week and has entered the top ₹100 crores net collections in the very next week. A strong Malayalam contingent complemented by a strong Tamil and Telugu following made this one of the most successful cross-industry Malayalam films in recent times.

At the celebration in Hyderabad, Dulquer Salmaan announced his intention to give part of profits from the film to the whole Lokah team. He said that the whole hard work put behind the film really deserved that kind of recognition. Further, he said that it started as a five-part series, with further possibility of being expanded depending on how it did in the future.

History Behind the Scenes

As Kalyani Priyadarshan's heroine, the film directed by Dominic Arun is the first-ever female superhero film in Malayalam cinema. The screenplay for the movie was done by Dominic Arun and Shanti Balachandran, while Dulquer's home banner Wayfarer Films produced the project. Sunny, another important character in the superhero universe, will be played with Kalyani by Nazlan.

This is not just about being a single hit, but the first film in a new superhero cinematic universe for Malayalam cinema. Chandra, the first installment, introduced audiences to Kalyani's superhero character, laying the groundwork for subsequent films. So far, the response has been very encouraging, making way for more stories in the Lokah universe by Dulquer Salmaan.