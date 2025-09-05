PITAKA Unveils New Iphone 17 Aramid Fiber Accessories And Innovative Pitataptm Technology At IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At IFA 2025, global premium mobile accessory brand PITAKA debuts its all-new iPhone 17 aramid fiber case series, showcasing cutting-edge material engineering, innovative functionality, and sustainable design.

This year, PITAKA introduces a fully upgraded aramid fiber weaving process, Fusion Weave – LightRipple , along with the world's first application of its proprietary PitaTapTM technology on the Camera Control Button. This innovation maintains the ultra-thin, lightweight feel and exceptional touch sensitivity PITAKA is known for, while the use of seamless molding technology eliminates any post-assembly marks or rough textures-offering an unparalleled visual and tactile experience.

Thanks to these groundbreaking advancements, PITAKA has been honored with two Innovation Awards at IFA, reaffirming its leadership in the smart accessories.

iPhone 17 Aramid Fiber Case : Innovation Meets Design

Crafted with aerospace-grade aramid fiber and PITAKA's Fusion Weave – LightRipple technology, the new case combines ultra-lightweight durability with a striking rhombic pattern that evokes dynamic, nature-inspired visuals. Fusion Weave – LightRipple offers unprecedented precision in guiding each fiber, making it PITAKA's most advanced and technically sophisticated weaving process. The case also features scratch-resistant materials, long-lasting performance, and eco-friendly packaging, delivering both style and sustainability.

PitaTapTM: Smart Touch, Seamless Control

The Ultra-Slim Case features the world's first PitaTapTM capacitive button , seamlessly embedded beneath the aramid fiber shell. Leveraging iPhone's capacitive sensing, it enables fast, precise touch and swipe functions-such as quick camera activation-while preserving the ultra-thin profile and the case's signature aramid texture with highly responsive tactile performance.

Global Debut at IFA 2025: See PitaTapTM in Action

Attendees can experience the new iPhone 17 series and PitaTapTM technology hands-on. Leading tech outlets and influencers will also provide exclusive coverage of PITAKA's Innovation Award-winning products.

Visit PITAKA at Hall 7.2B, Booth 133, from September 5–9, 10:00 AM–6:00 PM.

About PITAKA

PITAKA, a lifestyle brand dedicated to material innovation and humanistic values, connects cutting-edge materials and manufacturing techniques with everyday products, bridging them with the worlds of fashion, design, culture, and creativity.

In ancient Sanskrit, PITAKA meant“basket,” symbolizing diversity, inclusiveness, wisdom, and sharing. Our goal is to create intelligent everyday essentials that embrace diverse modern lifestyles, inspire simplicity, and deliver fluid, engaging, and sustainable aesthetics to those who value minimalism and inner fulfillment.

Carry lighter. Live now.

High-performance accessories designed for thinkers who move.

