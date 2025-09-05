Vice-President Of Libyan Presidential Council Meets Qatar's Ambassador

Tripoli: Vice President of the Libyan Presidential Council H E Musa Al-Koni has met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Libya H E Dr. Khalid Mohammed bin Zaben Al Dosari. Discussions during the meeting dealt with cooperation relations between the two countries.

