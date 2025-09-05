China Charts Two-Year Surge In Electronic Information Manufacturing

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) decoding="async" alt="" border="0" width="320" data-original-height="667" data-original-width="1000" src="https://cms.1arabia.com/dubai-gen-image.jpg" onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src='https://thearabianpost.com/assets/aparab-news-post.jpg?v3';" />

China has issued a bold action plan to propel its electronic information manufacturing industry through 2025 and 2026, targeting sustained growth in industrial output, revenue, and technological capability as it seeks to strengthen its position in the global technology arena.

The plan, jointly issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the State Administration for Market Regulation, sets forth a target of roughly 7 per cent average annual growth in industrial output across major segments-including computer, communications, and electronic equipment manufacturing. Revenue growth across related sub-sectors such as lithium batteries, photovoltaics and components is projected to exceed 5 per cent per annum.

Authorities further anticipate that by the close of 2026, the electronic information manufacturing category will retain its status as the largest among China's 41 key industrial sectors in both revenue and export share. Ambitious local targets aim to elevate five provinces to over 1 trillion yuan in annual manufacturing revenues, with the server industry aiming to surpass 400 billion yuan.

Beyond output and revenue, the plan calls for accelerated equipment modernisation and the development of high-end, intelligent, and eco-friendly production lines. Central to this strategy is the creation of internationally competitive industry bases and specialised clusters serving smaller enterprises.

This industrial blueprint emerges amid broader national efforts to invigorate advanced manufacturing. In August, authorities unveiled new financial guidelines, integrating structural monetary instruments and“green channels” for critical technology firms, aimed at spurring innovation and easing access to capital for integrated circuits, industrial software, medical equipment and advanced materials. Concurrently, China continues to pursue consolidation within its semiconductor sector-though merger negotiations have encountered obstacles, reflecting legal, valuation and fragmentation challenges.

Observers note that China's renewed emphasis on domestic capability complements longer-standing ambitions under industrial strategies such as“Made in China 2025”, which have driven progress in robotics, solar technology, electric vehicles and rail systems, yet left persistent weaknesses in semiconductors and aerospace.

The current two-year action plan appears to reinforce this trajectory by tying industrial upgrading to environmental standards and smart manufacturing. Provincial authorities are being pressed to deliver on revenue milestones, while the focus on intelligent and eco-friendly production signals an effort to align with global sustainability trends and elevate manufacturing sophistication.

This approach also reflects the government's response to external pressure, including export controls and trade friction, by targeting resilience and self-sufficiency. By prioritising hubs and clusters, China aims to decentralise innovation and drive inclusive industrial progress across regions, not just within flagship firms or coastal areas.

The twin objectives of maintaining international leadership and building more advanced, cleaner industrial capacity are central to this strategy. As China moves into the mid-2020s, its success will depend on execution-not just on paper targets, but on implementation, regional mobilisation, talent development, and the ability to absorb and apply new technologies at scale.

