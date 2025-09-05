Latest Quake Causes Financial Losses, No Casualties Reported
KABUL (Pajhwok): The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) says that although no casualties have been recorded so far from Thursday night's earthquake across several provinces, the quake has caused financial damage in eastern Kunar and Nangarhar.
According to the NDMA statement, preliminary reports indicate that the earthquake struck on Thursday night in the provinces of Kabul, Parwan, Maidan Wardak, Panjshir, Kapisa, Khost, Nangarhar, Laghman and Kunar.
The statement emphasized that the earthquake was particularly strong in Nangarhar, Kunar and Laghman provinces.
Sources added that financial losses were reported in two districts of Nangarhar and three districts of Kunar, but no human casualties have been confirmed to date.
