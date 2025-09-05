Sandesh Jhingan Suffers Cheekbone Fracture At CAFA Nations Cup, Under Expert Medical Care In Goa: AIFF

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and FC Goa said in a joint statement on Friday that Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan suffered a cheekbone fracture during India's CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match against Iran.

Jhingan suffered the injury during the first half of the game against Iran, which India lost 0-3 but continued on the pitch and played the entire 90 minutes, once again proving to be a true warrior for the Men in Blue. He was subsequently ruled out of the remaining CAFA Cup matches and returned to India on Wednesday.

"The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and FC Goa express their full support for Sandesh Jhingan, who sustained a cheekbone fracture while on national duty with the Senior Indian Men's National Team. Sandesh is under expert medical care in Goa, and his recovery and rehabilitation are being closely monitored," the statement read.

"AIFF and FC Goa remain fully aligned in ensuring Sandesh receives the best treatment and every support required during this period. The AIFF reaffirms its commitment to always stand by players and clubs whenever injuries occur on national duty, extending complete care and assistance.

"Our collective efforts are focused on helping Sandesh return to the field safely and at the earliest. The AIFF thanks FC Goa for their understanding on the matter," it further read.

India qualified for the third-place playoff match after being held to a stalemate by Afghanistan in their last Group B encounter in the CAFA Nations Cup. The Blue Tigers had to wait for the second match of the day between IR Iran and Tajikistan, which ended in a 2-2 draw, to learn their fate.

Khalid Jamil's men finished the group in second place with four points (a win, a loss, and a draw), while IR Iran topped Group B with seven points from three matches each. Hosts Tajikistan, on four points, and Afghanistan, on one point, were knocked out of the tournament. India finished ahead of Tajikistan by virtue of a better head-to-head record after beating them 2-1 in the first match.

The Blue Tigers will now play the third-place match at the same venue on September 8. They will face the team that finishes second in Group A.

As it stands, Oman and Uzbekistan are locked on four points apiece, occupying the top two spots in the group. Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan are third and fourth, respectively, with a point apiece. Oman play Turkmenistan, while Uzbekistan face Kyrgyzstan on the last matchday of Group A on Friday.