Operation Sindoor Lessons Top Agenda As PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Meet Military Brass In September

New Delhi: After successful conduct on Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May, the Indian armed forces will be going to hold the first Combined Commanders Conference in the third week of September, expected to be addressed by the prime minister, Narendra Modi and the defence minister, Rajnath Singh. Earlier, the conference was scheduled to take place in May-June but had to postpone it to September due to prevailing security situation.

Top brass of Indian Armed Forces to be part of conference

The top military brass of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force will deliberate on a range of issues pertaining to the evolving threats, human resources management, organizational issues and joint vision for future warfare, from September 15-17.

Sources in the defence and security establishment said: "Prime Minister, Defence Minister and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan will address the Combined Commanders Conference, which is to take place at Head Quarters of the Kolkata based Eastern Command in West Bengal."

All you need to know about Combined Commanders' Conference

A premier brain-storming event of the top echelons from the three Services, the Combined Commanders' Conference reviews the security situation and defence preparedness of the Armed Forces, and deliberates organizational issues for evolving a joint military vision for the future.

Besides, the officials will also deliberate on the lessons learnt from Operation Sindoor, and progress in the defence ecosystem.

Since Operation Sindoor, this will be the first time that the prime minister and the defence minister meet the top military brass to discuss issues of modernization and transformation of the forces currently under active consideration or implementation.

Operation Sindoor avenged terrorist attack in Pahalgam

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to avenge the killing of 26 civilians in the 22nd April terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The integrated operation was launched to demolish the terrorist infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

It must be noted that the prime minister is the Chairman of apex decision making body Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and the defence minister, is the Chairman of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC).

It is interesting to note that the Combined Commanders' Conference in 2014 was held at Delhi. Since then it has been moved out to different venues across the country, including on board INS Vikramaditya, Dehradun, Jodhpur, Bhopal among others.