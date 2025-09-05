Sri Lanka To Protect Fish Resources In 250 Reservoirs
Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has approved a proposal to install barrier nets in 250 permanent freshwater reservoirs in two years to prevent the loss of fish stock and increase inland fish production, a statement by the Department of Government Information said on Thursday.
The statement noted that between 20,000 and 40,000 kg of fish are washed out of a single freshwater reservoir annually when the water is released for various reasons.
The loss of mature fish, particularly those with reproductive capacity, has severely depleted future fish stocks, the statement said, adding that freshwater and aquaculture farming play a major role in providing nutritious food for people in rural areas.
According to official data, Sri Lanka has 95 species of freshwater fish and 52 of them are endemic to the country.
