AI Grader Launches 'Back 2 School Special': First 1,000 Teachers Free For Life

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TeacherLIFT today announced the launch of AI Grader, a mobile‐first assessment copilot that delivers rubric‐based scores and personalized feedback in under 30 seconds. To celebrate back‐to‐school season, the company unveiled a limited offer: the first 1,000 teachers who sign up receive AI Grader free for life (one seat per verified educator).

Designed for K‐12 classrooms, AI Grader helps educators reclaim time while improving feedback quality across essays, short answers, math work (via photo capture), and typed submissions. The platform pairs high‐accuracy OCR with large‐language‐model feedback to give students clear, constructive next steps the moment work is submitted.

“Teachers are the operating system of society. AI Grader gives them back hours every week while keeping teachers firmly in control,” said Michael Kessler, founder of DevLand Academy (TeacherLIFT).“Our promise is simple: More TIME-fast, fair, and private.”

What's Inside AI Grader:

Camera Integration for handwritten work with OCR and structure detection

Privacy‐first architecture with FERPA/COPPA alignment and role‐based access



Built to Scale. Built for Trust.

AI Grader is engineered on a cloud‐native, U.S.‐only data architecture using Amazon Web Services. The stack features encrypted storage, least‐privilege access, audit logging, and multi‐region failover. The company operates with SOC 2–aligned controls and FERPA andCOPPA best practices. Teachers and districts can choose between edge‐assisted capture for speed and cloud inference for heavy AI workloads.

“Back 2 School Special”: First 1,000 Teachers Free for Life:

“We built AI Grader for real classrooms-fast setup, zero training, measurable results,” added Kessler.“This lifetime offer is our way of seeding the first 1,000 champions who will shape where we take the product next.”

Availability & Roadmap:

AI Grader is available immediately on the web, with native iOS and Android companion apps rolling out during the fall semester. Upcoming releases add class‐wide analytics, district controls, and optional IEP drafting tools.

About TeacherLIFT | DevLand Academy:

TeacherLIFT by DevLand Academy builds privacy‐first AI tools that help teachers grade faster, give better feedback, and personalize learning-without adding complexity. The platform combines computer vision, language models, and educator‐friendly workflows to deliver results in seconds while keeping teachers in charge.

