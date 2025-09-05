Bogotá Designers Will Make Historic Debut At New York Fashion Week With Fashion Designers Of Latin America FDLA

A groundbreaking partnership elevates Colombian talent to the international runway, celebrating innovation, sustainability, and Latin American heritage.

- Albania Rosario

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fashion Designers of Latin America (FDLA ), in partnership with the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce (CCB), proudly announces the historic debut of

P U E N T E, eight outstanding designers from Bogotá, Colombia at New York Fashion Week. For the first time, talent from San Victorino and Restrepo will take center stage at one of the world's most influential fashion events, joining FDLA's mission to elevate Latin American creativity on a global platform.

This milestone is the result of a visionary alliance between FDLA, led by Founder & CEO Albania Rosario , and the CCB's“Hecho en Latinoamérica” initiative. Together, they are opening new doors for Latin American designers, providing international exposure and commercial opportunities for Bogotá's vibrant fashion community.

Meet P U E N T E

the Designers Representing Bogotá at NYFW with FDLA:

Cannabis (Jaime Fernández / Carlos Martínez): Pioneering sustainable streetwear using hemp and eco-friendly textiles.

Divina Collection (Yeimy Mora Marín):“Tienda” collection-a tribute to community and memory through neighborhood-inspired pieces.

ISMO (Diana Marcela Briseño): Authentic streetwear blending gobelin, denim, and local fabrics.

Lisantiny (Karen Reyes): Women's footwear brand with two decades of artisan tradition and contem porary design.

NUNK / NK (Mónica Morales): Specialists in high-quality hoodies, joggers, and tees with a global vision.

Seven7 (Janeth Villar): Internationally recognized brand present in 16 countries, known for its innovative S7couture line.

PLUR (Liliana Bohórquez): Conscious, sophisticated womenswear designed to empower.

UANA (Andrés Naranjo): Culturally rich women's fashion fusing local identity with global trends.

FDLA NYFW 2025 Events:

September 12: Fashion Talk & Art Exhibition (Gambit Art Gallery, Manhattan)

September 14: CCB Runway Show (Starrett-Lehigh Building, Chelsea)

September 15: Times Square Video Showcase & Press event at United Palace

September 16: FDLA Designers Pop-Up & Networking Event (INNSiDE by Meliá New York NOMAD)

Through this collaboration, FDLA and the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce are setting a new standard for Latin American representation in global fashion, strengthening commercial ties and empowering more than 35,000 businesses in Bogotá's fashion sector.

About FDLA:

Fashion Designers of Latin America (FDLA) is the leading multicultural platform dedicated to uplifting and connecting Latin American designers with the global market. For over 16 years, FDLA has created opportunities for emerging and established talents through runway shows, trade fairs, and international partnerships.

Experience the creativity, craftsmanship, and cultural power of Bogotá fashion at New York Fashion Week with FDLA.

Press & media can RSVP until September 8th. Visit fdla/press

FDLA Communications

FDLA Group Inc

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.