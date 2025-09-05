Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Forces Launch Large-Scale Drone Strike On Dnipropetrovsk Region, Fires Break Out

2025-09-05 02:06:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

It was noted that the region was subjected to a large-scale drone attack during the night. Air defense forces successfully neutralized 15 of the drones.

“In Dnipro, the aggressor targeted an industrial facility. Fires broke out at the site, and emergency responders quickly moved in to extinguish them,” Lysak wrote.

An FPV drone struck the Nikopol district, specifically the Pokrovske community.

Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery the day before, damaging homes and vehicles.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service

