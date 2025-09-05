217 Killed, 482 Injured In 605 Terror Incidents In NW Pakistan So Far This Year

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Sept 5 (NNN-APP) – At least 217 people have been killed and 482 others injured, in 605 terrorist incidents reported in Pakistan's north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, during the first eight months of the year, a report by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), said yesterday.

According to the report, the attacks claimed the lives of 138 civilians and left 352 others injured. A total of 79 police personnel were also killed, and 130 were wounded, in different encounters and assaults.

The CTD said that, 351 suspects were linked to these incidents, with 32 killed in operations and five arrested.

August recorded the sharpest increase in violence, with 129 incidents resulting in the deaths of 17 civilians and injuries to 51 others. Thirteen police officers were also killed and 46 were injured in clashes with militants during the month.

Bannu district emerged as the most affected in August, with 42 reported incidents, followed by North Waziristan with 15, South Waziristan with 14, Dir with 11, and Dera Ismail Khan and Kurram with eight each.

The CTD report further said that, eight militants were killed in encounters during August.– NNN-APP