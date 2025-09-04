King Of Fashion Giorgio Armani Has Died

“In this company, we have always felt like part of a family,” his employees and his family stated on Thursday.“Today, with deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion and dedication. But it is precisely in his spirit that we, the employees and the family members who have always worked alongside Mr. Armani, commit to protecting what he built and to carrying his company forward in his memory, with respect, responsibility and love.”

The funeral chamber will be set up Saturday and Sunday at Via Bergognone 59, inside the Armani/Teatro, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. In accordance with Armani's explicit wishes, the funeral will be held privately.

“Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones,” the statement continued.“Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections and the many ongoing and future projects,” which is not at all surprising given his tireless and hands-on approach to work. In 2019, ahead of receiving WWD's John B. Fairchild Honor, Armani candidly described himself as a“control freak” and tales of his meticulous attention to detail are legendary.

The statement highlighted how the designer throughout his life“crafted a vision that expanded from fashion to every aspect of life, anticipating the times with extraordinary clarity and pragmatism. He has been driven by relentless curiosity and a deep attention to the present and to people. Along this journey, he established an open dialogue with the public, becoming a beloved and respected figure for his ability to connect with everyone. Always mindful of the needs of the community, he has been active on many fronts, especially in support of his beloved Milan.”

Indeed, Armani was as much a part of the character of Italy as la bella figura and la dolce vita and the reaction to his death on Thursday shot through the day, causing national television to interrupt its regular broadcast. The Milan municipality has declared that Monday will be a day of city mourning. (Yahoo Life)

