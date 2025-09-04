Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Advances Rare Disease Treatment With FDA Orphan Designation



The FDA's orphan drug designation for dusquetide follows encouraging phase 2a clinical trial results demonstrating both biological efficacy and a favorable safety profile.

CEO notes that“the FDA's decision to grant orphan drug designation to the SGX945 program signifies an important step for Soligenix.” Phase 2a pilot data demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements in oral aphthous ulcer healing.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX) has taken a decisive step forward in the fight against rare diseases, announcing that the FDA has granted orphan drug designation to its investigational therapy dusquetide for the treatment of Behçet's disease ( ). This key FDA designation underscores not only the strength of recent phase 2 results but also the company's growing reputation as a late-stage biopharmaceutical innovator dedicated to tackling serious, underserved conditions.

The FDA's orphan drug designation for dusquetide follows encouraging phase 2a clinical trial results demonstrating both biological efficacy in reducing oral aphthous ulcers and a favorable safety profile in patients with Behçet's disease ( ). The designation not only highlights the promise of...

