Fashion Icon Giorgio Armani Dies At 91


2025-09-04 11:01:55
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Designer Giorgio Armani, who helped to put Italy at the forefront of global fashion and dressed Hollywood stars, has died at the age of 91, the company that he founded and led for five decades said Thursday. Armani combined the flair of a designer with business acumen as he directed a company generating some €2.3bn ($2.7bn) in annual turnover.
The designer had been unwell for some time and was forced to drop out of his group's shows at Milan's Men's Fashion Week in June, the first time he had missed one of his catwalk events Armani Hollywood stars global fashion

