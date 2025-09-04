Life Is Beautifully Unpredictable, Says Actress Sri Gouri Priya

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Aug 5 (IANS) An unplanned trip to Bangalore seems to have cheered up Actress Sri Gouri Priya, who says that life is beautifully unpredictable.

The actress, who shot to fame in Tamil cinema with her fine performance in the Tamil superhit film 'Lover', took to Instagram to pen a lengthy post on her sudden trip to Bengaluru and how it had helped bring the smile back to her face.

Posting pictures of herself at Bangalore, the actress wrote, "This is Me! Getting really happy, amazed, feeling extremely grateful to God, to the universe, to my guardian angel (mom) and to the smallest of the things, people and situations around me! It's been a really long time since I smiled like this from my heart!"

Admitting that she was a big time overthinker, the actress disclosed that she had been lost deep in thought before the trip.

"This goofy Gouri is a big time overthinker too! So her head kinda went for a zuii and now... she's back! Reasons for a happy Gouri - Extremely unplanned trip to Bengaluru coz why not! Bengaluru's wind in my hair, Bengaluru palace's amazing royalty and history, Eradu(2) benne masala dose and ondu(1) filter coffee from CTR, and unpredictable sunshine and rains!," she wrote, expressing her happiness."

Stating that she had "Found love and beauty in every bit!", the actress said that life was beautifully unpredictable just like Bengaluru's weather.

"So, for good or for bad, it's all about going with the flow and knowing that it'll be totally worth it just like this cute sudden trip of mine for a day which brought in so much hope and positivity! Wishing all the more of these and love to you all!," she ended the note.

For the unaware, Lover, which was directed by Prabhu Ram Vyas, featured actors Manikandan and Sri Gouri Priya in the lead. The film, which went on to emerge as a superhit, was a take on love and relationships in the modern age.

Lover showcased how the possessiveness and suspicion of one partner could turn suffocating for the other and how it could make a relationship a burden.

Apart from Manikandan and Sri Gouri Priya, the film also featured Kanna Ravi, Saravanan, Geetha Kailasam, Harish Kumar, Nikhila Shankar, Rini, Pintu Pandu and Arunachaleshwaran in important roles.