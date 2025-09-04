EPN NYFW Ignites Fashion Without Borders With Chinese Designer Anita Yuan's Fauwn Couture Dazzling Solo Show
NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EPN NYFW is tearing down the walls of convention, inviting dreamers, rebels, and visionaries to revel in fearless self-expression.
On September 13 at 5:00 PM, Chinese designer Anita Yuan of Fauwn Couture will light up New York City's iconic Leman Ballroom with her mesmerizing solo show, The Land of Orvegr-a collection that fuses haute couture with unbridled fantasy.
Flying in from China for this electrifying moment, Yuan, a 24-year-old visionary born in Canton, unveils a world where imagination knows no limits. The Land of Orvegr is a breathtaking tapestry of bold silhouettes, intricate craftsmanship, and vivid storytelling, drawing inspiration from Asian and European art, nature's untamed beauty, and the rich threads of world history. Each piece is a portal to a fantastical realm, challenging stereotypes and celebrating individuality with every stitch.
“EPN NYFW is a movement-a vibrant call to break free from judgment and embrace the boundless possibilities of self-expression,” says Yuan.“This show is my love letter to dreamers everywhere, a reminder that fashion transcends borders and invites us all to create without fear.”
Yuan's decade-long journey studying art and design in the United States has shaped her into a trailblazer who weaves cultural heritage with avant-garde flair. Her designs don't just walk the runway-they soar, inviting everyone to step into a world where creativity reigns supreme.
Join EPN Founders Maggie and Hubert Delany at the Leman Ballroom on September 13 for a fashion experience that defies convention and celebrates the power of imagination. EPN NYFW is where stereotypes shatter, and every voice finds its stage.
Event Details:
Date: September 13, 2025
Time: 5:00 PM
Location: The Leman Ballroom, 41 Broad Street, New York City
Designer: Anita Yuan, Fauwn Couture
Collection: The Land of Orvegr
