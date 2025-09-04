Molecule Systems And Lightsmith Launch Dividendvpptm, Turning Virtual Power Plants From Cost Centers To Profit Centers

DividendVPP transforms VPP participation into recurring revenue for OEMs and developers.

DividendVPPTM is the first end-to-end Virtual Power Plant platform that maximizes DER revenue through edge control, forecasting, and full-stack optimization.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Molecule Systems and Lightsmith Energy today announced the launch of DividendVPPTM , a fully managed Virtual Power Plant (VPP) service engineered to deliver up to 2–4x higher recurring revenue and cost savings from distributed energy resources (DERs) .

As the distributed energy market faces shrinking margins, ITC phase-outs, and rising tariffs, DividendVPPTM provides a pathway to sustainable value creation that doesn't rely on subsidies. The platform enables OEMs, system integrators, and developers to offer revenue-ready DER systems that actively participate in grid programs nationwide-without redesigns or costly custom integrations.

“Efficiency savings and grid revenue are no longer a bonus-they're essential for project viability,” said Max Indelicato, COO of Lightsmith Energy.“DividendVPPTM is a revenue engine that combines advanced forecasting, optimized asset preparation, and real-time multi-program participation to ensure every watt is monetized at its highest potential.”

Developed jointly by Lightsmith's forecasting and optimization team and Molecule's edge-based DER orchestration platform, DividendVPPTM represents the next evolution of VPPs. Unlike access-only“VPP-ready” models, DividendVPPTM delivers true value stacking across front-of-the-meter and behind-the-meter opportunities, intelligently attributing every electron to its most profitable use - transforming VPP participation from a cost center into a revenue generator for OEMs.

DividendVPPTM delivers the complete stack:

Edge site control via plug-and-play gateway or embedded options

Full market access through partners such as Leap Energy, EnergyHub, and Enersponse

Real-time forecasting and multi-program optimization

Consent-driven settlements with built-in payouts

White-label delivery so OEMs and developers maintain customer ownership

“Most VPPs stop at market access. We designed DividendVPPTM around earnings,” said Adam Boucher, CEO of Molecule Systems.“When assets are prepared with precision forecasting and dispatched into the right program at the right time, revenue becomes repeatable, reliable, and scalable-not an afterthought.”

Now Available Nationwide

DividendVPPTM is offered as a U.S.-owned, FEOC-safe, white-label platform for battery OEMs, inverter manufacturers, and project developers. By combining Molecule Systems' edge-based site control and integrations with Lightsmith Energy's forecasting and optimization intelligence, DividendVPPTM shifts VPP participation from a cost center to a profit center - delivering compliance advantages, recurring revenue, and a new benchmark for the VPP 2.0 era.

