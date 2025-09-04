Pie Recognised As The UK's Highest Rated Tax Software For 2025
"The UK's Top-Rated Tax App"Pie Money Limited has been named the highest rated tax software in the UK for 2025, earning thousands of positive reviews from taxpayers. The HMRC-compliant app helps freelancers, contractors, and small businesses file Self Assessments with confidence using real-time tax calculations, automated reminders, and smart bookkeeping tools. Founder Tommy Mcnally said the recognition proves taxpayers want simplicity and trust.
LONDON, United Kingdom - 4 September, 2025 - Pie Money Limited, the UK-based fintech transforming how people handle taxes, has been named the highest rated tax software in the UK for 2025. Fully MTD-approved and HMRC-compliant, Pie has won thousands of positive reviews and growing adoption among freelancers, contractors, and small businesses. The award-winning app is redefining what it means to manage taxes with ease and confidence.
Why Taxpayers Trust Pie
Every year, more than 12 million people in the UK must complete a Self Assessment tax return. For many, the process is complex, stressful, and time-consuming. Pie changes that experience by offering real-time tax calculations, smart bookkeeping tools, and direct HMRC submissions in one intuitive app.
“Pie is proof that tax doesn't have to be intimidating,” said Tommy Mcnally, Founder of Pie Money Limited.“Being recognised as the highest rated tax software shows that people value clarity, trust, and simplicity. It's your money. Claim it. That will always be our mission.”
From Stressful to Stress-Free
Users of Pie consistently highlight how the app has taken the stress out of filing taxes. By combining automation with human-friendly design, the app helps taxpayers avoid penalties, uncover eligible deductions, and plan ahead financially.
“I've used several tax apps, but Pie is the only one I'd recommend,” said a small business owner from Glasgow.“It was clear, fast, and accurate-filing with Pie felt like ticking off a to-do list, not battling paperwork.”
Leading the Way in UK Tax Software
As demand for digital-first solutions grows, Pie stands out not just for compliance, but for being the most trusted, user-friendly, and highly rated tax software in the UK market.
Discover why Pie is rated the UK's highest rated tax software and join thousands filing smarter at
About Pie
Pie Money Limited is a UK-focused fintech company founded by Tommy Mcnally. Its mission is to make tax simple, stress-free, and accessible. Pie offers real-time tax projections, expert support, compliance help, HMRC submissions, and smart bookkeeping tools. Fully HMRC-compliant and trusted by thousands across the UK, Pie ensures taxpayers never miss what they're owed.
Legal Disclaimer:
