Hearthfire Holdings Declares Strategic Vision For National Self-Storage Growth

MENAFN - GetNews) Company Targets Under-Served, High-Growth Markets with Institutional-Quality Investments

PHILADELPHIA, PA - September 4th, 2025 - Hearthfire Holdings , a real estate investment firm that specializes in self-storage, reiterated today its long-term growth strategy of acquiring, developing, and operating institutional-grade storage assets in undersupplied, high-demand markets across the United States.

“Our growth is founded on discipline - selecting the right markets, placing intelligently structured investments, and managing assets with the highest degree of professionalism,” said Sergio Altomare , CEO of Hearthfire Holdings.“We think there is enormous potential ahead of us to narrow the gap between institutional-grade assets and underserved markets.”

A targeted four-pillar strategy guides the firm's strategy:

Buy smart: Focus on markets with sound demographic and economic underpinnings.

Finance effectively: Obtain competitive financing arrangements to maximize returns to investors.

Operate with excellence: Engage upper-echelon management partners for top performance.

Exit strategically: Maximize value through data-driven disposition timing.

Hearthfire actively pursues high-growth mid-west, mid-atlantic, and southeastern corridors where demand for contemporary storage exceeds supply. Existing holdings total over $180 million of assets under management, emphasizing geographic diversification to balance the stability of cash flow and capital appreciation potential.

One of the differentiating points in Hearthfire's model is its alignment commitment - one-third of the firm's staff invests alongside its customers, aligning objectives and risk-sharing. The company offers institutional investors, private equity firms, family offices, and accredited individuals structures designed for predictable cash flow, tax efficiency, and long-term appreciation.

Hearthfire works with Extra Space Storage and other major national operators to deliver institutional-quality management to its portfolio. The partnership structure enables companies to enter markets quickly while achieving operational efficiency and building brand recognition in competitive markets.

Investor Access & Future Webinars

Hearthfire is currently providing institutional-quality self-storage investments to family offices, private equity groups, and accredited investors. The company's upcoming investor educational webinars dates and topics include:



September 18, 2025: Financing Structure & Tax Benefits October 2, 2025: Final Investment Review & Q&A

To register for any of the upcoming webinars, feel free to contact ... . All media inquiries and interview requests should be directed to Thomas Mustac, Senior Publicist at Otter PR, at ... .

About Hearthfire Holdings

Hearthfire Holdings is a real estate and private equity firm focused on self-storage investments. The company boasts more than $180 million in assets under management and nine successful exits, with an established reputation for selection of markets, operational sophistication, and investor-aligned structures. Led by Sergio Altomare, co-founder and former Executive Director of Technology at the Federal Reserve, Hearthfire applies institutional-level financial management, advanced technology, and highly disciplined real estate execution to locate and monetize underperforming assets and development opportunities.