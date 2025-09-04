Hemophilia B Pipeline Outlook 2025: Clinical Trial Studies, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, MOA, ROA, NDA, IND, And Companies

DelveInsight's, “Hemophilia B Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in Hemophilia B pipeline landscape. It covers the Hemophilia B pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Hemophilia B pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Hemophilia B Pipeline Report



On 03 September 2025, Pfizer announced a long-term safety and efficacy follow-up for individuals with Hemophilia B who were previously enrolled in the C0371005 (formerly SPK-9001-101) trial. In addition, the company is initiating a dose-escalation sub-study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and kinetics of a higher dose, along with long-term safety and efficacy monitoring. Notably, participants in this sub-study are not required to have taken part in the original C0371005 trial.

DelveInsight's Hemophilia B Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 15+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline therapies for Hemophilia B treatment.

The leading Hemophilia B Companies such as Shanghai Vitalgen BioPharma, Belief BioMed, TiumBio, Jiangsu Gensciences, Centessa Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Sanofi, GC Biopharma Corp, Equilibra Bioscience LLC, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, ISU Abxis and others. Promising Hemophilia B Therapies such as REGV131, LNP1265, APVO101, SPK-9001, ANB-002, Benefix, IB1001, marstacimab and others.

Hemophilia B Emerging Drugs Profile

BBM-H901: Belief Biomed

BBM-H901 is indicated for prophylactic treatment of bleeding in adults with hemophilia B. BBM-H901 is designed to restore the production of factor IX (FIX) the blood-clotting protein that is faulty or missing in people with hemophilia B by delivering a functional copy of the F9 gene to liver cells, which are the main producers of clotting factors in the body. Gene therapy components are delivered to liver cells by a modified, harmless adeno-associated virus (AAV) that works as a vehicle. The gene therapy is given as a single intravenous (into-the-vein) infusion. The drug BBM-H901 is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

ISU304: ISU ABXIS

ISU304 (Dalcinonacog alfa, DalcA) is a modified recombinant Factor IX protein for the prophylactic therapy of patients with Hemophilia B which is caused by a deficiency of coagulation FIX. It is designed to be administered subcutaneously and achieves normal FIX activity levels to prevent bleeding of patients with hemophilia B. Currently approved protein replacement therapy for hemophilia B rely on intravenous injection. With a subcutaneous injection, ISU304 is expected to improve the quality of life and treatment convenience in patients with hemophilia B. The drug is in phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

TU7710: TiumBio

TU7710 is a bypassing agent treatment for patients with neutralizing antibodies and is an innovative drug candidate with a half-life 6~7 times greater than conventional treatments through our transferrin fusion gene recombination technology. TU7710 is expected to dramatically improve the convenience and quality of life of hemophilia patients with neutralizing antibodies. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Hemophilia B.

The Hemophilia B Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Hemophilia B with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Hemophilia B Treatment.

Hemophilia B Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Hemophilia B Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Hemophilia B market

Hemophilia B Companies

Shanghai Vitalgen BioPharma, Belief BioMed, TiumBio, Jiangsu Gensciences, Centessa Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Sanofi, GC Biopharma Corp, Equilibra Bioscience LLC, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, ISU Abxis and others.

Hemophilia B pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Hemophilia B Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Hemophilia B Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Hemophilia B Companies- Shanghai Vitalgen BioPharma, Belief BioMed, TiumBio, Jiangsu Gensciences, Centessa Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Sanofi, GC Biopharma Corp, Equilibra Bioscience LLC, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, ISU Abxis and others.

Hemophilia B Therapies- REGV131, LNP1265, APVO101, SPK-9001, ANB-002, Benefix, IB1001, marstacimab and others.

Hemophilia B Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Hemophilia B Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryHemophilia B: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentHemophilia B – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)BBM-H901: Belief BiomedDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)ISU304: ISU ABXISDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)TU7710: TiumBioDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsHemophilia B Key CompaniesHemophilia B Key ProductsHemophilia B - Unmet NeedsHemophilia B - Market Drivers and BarriersHemophilia B - Future Perspectives and ConclusionHemophilia B Analyst ViewsHemophilia B Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

