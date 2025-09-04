Dengue Pipeline Outlook 2025: Clinical Trial Studies, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, MOA, ROA, NDA, IND, And Companies

DelveInsight's, “Dengue Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in Dengue pipeline landscape. It covers the Dengue pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Dengue therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Dengue Pipeline Report



On 03 September 2025, Takeda announced study is to learn about TDV's ability to create an immune response in adults, adolescents, and children administered. In this study, participants will receive 2 vaccinations with TDV (the second 3 months after the first). During the study, participants will visit their study clinic 5 times. Participants will be in this study for approximately 270 days (9 months).

Dengue Emerging Drugs Profile

VIS 513: Visterra

VIS513, is a monoclonal antibody in development for the treatment of Dengue, a serious mosquito-borne virus, which in its most severe forms is characterized by uncontrolled bleeding leading to organ failure and death. VIS513 has in vitro and in vivo activity against all four Dengue virus serotypes found globally.

TAK-003: Takeda

Takeda's tetravalent dengue vaccine candidate (TAK-003) is based on a live-attenuated dengue serotype 2 virus, which provides the genetic“backbone” for all four vaccine viruses. Clinical Phase II data in children and adolescents showed that TAK-003 induced immune responses against all four dengue serotypes, in both seropositive and seronegative participants, which persisted through 48 months after vaccination, and the vaccine was found to be generally safe and well tolerated.

CDX DENV: Codagenix

Codagenix has leveraged the platform to re-design contemporary strains of dengue and demonstrate a balanced tetravalent vaccine that is safe and immunogenic in primates. CDX DENV, is a Synthetic vaccine being developed in the Pre-Clinical stage for the treatment of Dengue.

AT 752: Atea Pharmaceuticals

AT-752, a diastomer of AT-527, is a novel purine nucleotide prodrug, designed to treat patients either newly infected or previously infected with the dengue virus. AT-752 has an favorable preclinical safety profile and has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against all dengue serotypes tested as well as potent antiviral activity in predictive animal models. Atea Pharmaceuticals plan to conduct clinical studies that will evaluate the daily administration of AT-752 over a short period of treatment, in order to negate the progression of infection and reduce the occurrence of life-threatening conditions associated with severe dengue.

The Dengue Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Dengue with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Dengue Treatment.

Dengue Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Dengue Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Dengue market

Dengue Companies

Dengue pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration.



Dengue Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Scope of the Dengue Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Dengue Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Dengue Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryDengue: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentDengue– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Pre-Registration)TAK-003: TakedaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Drug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)AT 752: Atea PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsDengue Key CompaniesDengue Key ProductsDengue- Unmet NeedsDengue- Market Drivers and BarriersDengue- Future Perspectives and ConclusionDengue Analyst ViewsDengue Key CompaniesAppendix

