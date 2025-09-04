Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jordan Records Hottest August On Record, With New Temperature Highs

Jordan Records Hottest August On Record, With New Temperature Highs


2025-09-04 07:07:41
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sept 4 (Petra) – Jordan endured its most extreme heatwave on record last month, with several weather stations logging unprecedented temperatures, according to data released Wednesday by the Meteorological Department.
Between Aug. 7–15, the kingdom was hit by an intense heatwave that pushed daytime highs 6 to 12 degrees Celsius above seasonal averages for seven consecutive days. On Aug. 13, Aqaba's King Hussein International Airport recorded 49.6 C, the highest ever in Jordan's climate archive.
Other records included 47.5 C in southern Azraq (Aug. 10), 45.2 C in Zarqa (Aug. 13), and 44.6 C at Queen Alia International Airport (Aug. 13). Unprecedented nighttime lows were also reported, with 35.5 C in Ghor al-Safi and 35 C in Aqaba on Aug. 13.
The department noted the rest of the month brought more typical summer conditions, though scattered thunderstorms between Aug. 10–13 triggered flash floods in parts of the south and east.

MENAFN04092025000117011021ID1110020051

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search