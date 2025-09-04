Jordan Records Hottest August On Record, With New Temperature Highs
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept 4 (Petra) – Jordan endured its most extreme heatwave on record last month, with several weather stations logging unprecedented temperatures, according to data released Wednesday by the Meteorological Department.
Between Aug. 7–15, the kingdom was hit by an intense heatwave that pushed daytime highs 6 to 12 degrees Celsius above seasonal averages for seven consecutive days. On Aug. 13, Aqaba's King Hussein International Airport recorded 49.6 C, the highest ever in Jordan's climate archive.
Other records included 47.5 C in southern Azraq (Aug. 10), 45.2 C in Zarqa (Aug. 13), and 44.6 C at Queen Alia International Airport (Aug. 13). Unprecedented nighttime lows were also reported, with 35.5 C in Ghor al-Safi and 35 C in Aqaba on Aug. 13.
The department noted the rest of the month brought more typical summer conditions, though scattered thunderstorms between Aug. 10–13 triggered flash floods in parts of the south and east.
