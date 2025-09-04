Optimind Pharma Announces Termination Of Letter Of Intent

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Optimind Pharma Corp. (CSE: OMND) (the "" or the "") announces that its previously announced non-binding letter of intent dated March 18, 2025 with Monjin Interviews Private Limited (""), with respect to the Company's acquisition of Monjin, has been mutually terminated by the parties.

The Company is continuing to evaluate and review alternative acquisition opportunities.

About the Company

The Company is a reporting issuer in Canada and is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "OMND".

Rakesh Malhotra

Chief Financial Officer Telephone: (647) 891-9379

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and includes those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at . Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Optimind Pharma Corp.