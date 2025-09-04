Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwaiti Athletes Bag 35 Medals At West Asia Fencing Tourney


2025-09-04 07:04:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's national team won on Thursday three silver and a bronze in the final day of the West Asia Fencing Championship in Bahrain, raising the total tally to 35 - eight gold, 13 silver and 14 bronze.
Speaking to KUNA in a statement, head of Kuwait's delegation Rashed Al-Shamali, said today's medals were obtained in the Epee and Foil contests U-17, congratulating Kuwaiti athletes on this outstanding progress during the championship.
These accomplishments were made due to the continued efforts of the club and support of Acting Director General of Public Authority for Sports Bashar Abdullah as well as the State's attention to athletes, he added.
He thanked Bahrain for hosting this great event, which included 310 athletes from 10 countries.
Meanwhile, athletes Khaled Al-Hawli and Sahar Al-Omair voiced, to KUNA, happiness and pride for this progress which will push all athletes for further success to raise Kuwait's status. (end) mmj

MENAFN04092025000071011013ID1110019973

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search