Kuwaiti Athletes Bag 35 Medals At West Asia Fencing Tourney
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's national team won on Thursday three silver and a bronze in the final day of the West Asia Fencing Championship in Bahrain, raising the total tally to 35 - eight gold, 13 silver and 14 bronze.
Speaking to KUNA in a statement, head of Kuwait's delegation Rashed Al-Shamali, said today's medals were obtained in the Epee and Foil contests U-17, congratulating Kuwaiti athletes on this outstanding progress during the championship.
These accomplishments were made due to the continued efforts of the club and support of Acting Director General of Public Authority for Sports Bashar Abdullah as well as the State's attention to athletes, he added.
He thanked Bahrain for hosting this great event, which included 310 athletes from 10 countries.
Meanwhile, athletes Khaled Al-Hawli and Sahar Al-Omair voiced, to KUNA, happiness and pride for this progress which will push all athletes for further success to raise Kuwait's status. (end) mmj
