Arab Fms Reject Israeli Occupation Attempts To Undermine Arab States' Sovereignty
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- The Council of Arab Foreign Ministers adopted on Thursday an Egyptian-Saudi draft resolution rejecting the Israeli occupation's attempts to undermine sovereignty of several Arab countries and chances for implementing the two-state solution to resolve the Palestinian cause.
The Arab ministers laid it bare that no arrangements for regional cooperation, integration, and coexistence could be achieved while Israel continues its occupation of Arab lands and implicitly threatens to occupy or annex more, Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit said in a joint news conference with UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Khalifa Al-Marar after the conclusion of the 164th regular session of the Arab ministerial council in Cairo.
Abul-Gheit noted that the ministers also reiterated their support to the two-state solution for the Palestinian conflict, stressing that the establishment of a Palestinian state is the only way to defuse regional tension and usher in a new era of stability and prosperity.
He said that the ministerial meeting was held at a delicate time because of the Israeli occupation's brutal actions in the occupied Palestinian territories.
There was a consensus among the Arab ministers that the Israeli occupation not only engages in a war of extermination on the people of Gaza but also seeks to liquidate the Palestinian cause, he indicated.
Abul-Gheit added that the ministers stressed the need to address the root causes of the conflict in the region, through a just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue.
He revealed that the Arab foreign minister agreed on intensifying efforts to stop the Israeli occupation's war of extermination against the Palestinian people and to advance the project of a Palestinian state.
He pointed out that Arab countries seek to implement the Saudi-French initiative aiming to get the largest possible international recognition for Palestine.
"This is an ongoing struggle that will take time to achieve its goal," he said.
Abul-Gheit said Arab foreign ministers agreed on addressing the United States to reconsider its decision to deny Palestinian officials entry visas to attend the upcoming UN General Assembly meeting.
For his part, the UAE Minister Al-Marar, who headed the session, emphasized the UAE's stated position that the annexation of the West Bank or occupied Palestinian territories "is a red line" and warned that such a move would undermine regional security.
Regarding the situation in Gaza, he said that the UAE continues to deliver humanitarian aid and contribute to the international efforts seeking an end to the war and restoration of stability in the Strip.
Kuwait participated in the session with a delegation headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the Arab League Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi and various officials. (pick up previous)
