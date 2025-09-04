Oportun Awards College Scholarships To Winners Of 2025 Oportun Scholarship Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Winners hail from California and Texas

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven financial services company and provider of responsible, affordable financial products, has announced the 25 recipients of its 2025 Oportun Scholarship Program. The program honors students who demonstrate a strong commitment to their education and communities, with many overcoming significant financial barriers to reach their goals.

In addition to their scholarship award, each recipient will receive four years of complimentary access to Oportun's Set and SaveTM app, a tool designed to help members build consistent savings habits. To further support their financial journey, Oportun will also match their savings up to $500.

In 2025, Oportun awarded scholarships to students from California and Texas. The students plan to pursue degrees in fields such as Aviation, Biochemistry, Economics, Environmental Science, and Mechanical Engineering. They will attend a range of top institutions, including California Polytechnic State University: San Luis Obispo; Harvard College; Spelman College; Texas State University; University of California, Los Angeles; University of Houston; University of Southern California and Vanderbilt University.

“We're proud to support this next generation of changemakers,” said Ezra Garrett, SVP Public Affairs & Impact at Oportun.“These students represent the resilience, ambition, and heart of the communities we serve - and we're honored to play a small part in helping them pursue their dreams.”

The Oportun Scholarship Program is a need-based initiative that has been supporting students for the past three years, helping 56 scholars pursue their college goals to date. The program is designed for students who are pursuing full-time undergraduate education at accredited colleges, universities, or vocational-technical schools. Applicants must be high school seniors, recent graduates, or current undergraduates who demonstrate financial need and show strong academic performance, leadership, and community involvement.

Preference is given to students studying non-medical STEM or finance-related majors. As part of the application, students are required to submit an essay on the value of education and their approach to financial wellness, along with a recommendation.

The Oportun Scholarship program is scheduled to open for 2026 applications after January 1st, 2026, with deadlines and recipients to be announced by the Spring. The program is administered in partnership with Scholarship America.

About Oportun

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven financial services company that puts its members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $20.8 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.5 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members set aside an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit Oportun.com.

CONTACT: Oportun Media Contact: Stephanie Hicks Cosmo PR for Oportun (805) 295-9455 ...